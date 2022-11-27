Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' For Big Spot During WarGames Match

In her first match back from a separated shoulder, Becky Lynch put caution to the wind and leaped off the top of the WarGames structure at Saturday's Survivor Series, taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY – who were perched on a table – with a leg drop. The Man would subsequently pin Kai to secure the win for Team Belair.

At the post-Survivor Series presser, Lynch admitted she was a nervous wreck performing the spot at pre-match practice, but felt like a superhero when fans at the TD Garden in Boston gave her a rousing ovation for her act of daredevilry.

"Lads, I was terrified [laughs]," Lynch said on her high spot at Survivor Series. "No, I wasn't terrified in the moment. I was terrified getting up there in practice today, I climbed up [the cage] as I wanted to see the height of it. And my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti [laughs]. There was no vomit on my sweater already, but when you have the feeling and energy of the crowd, I feel like anything is possible. It's the people that let you feel like you're a superhero and make you feel like a superhero, so then you become a superhero. And God bless Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, I'm sure they're feeling a lot worse than I am!"

Earlier in the presser, Lynch – sitting alongside Bianca Belair – heaped praise on the "Raw" Women's Champion for carrying WWE's women's division in her absence, and gave insight into the mutual respect the two women share for one another following their yearlong rivalry that culminated at SummerSlam earlier this year.

A video clip of Lynch's high spot at Survivor Series can be seen below.

With Lynch making her return at "WWE SmackDown" earlier this week, it appears The Man will be designated to the Blue Brand going forward, though WWE has yet to confirm the same. It has been widely rumored that Lynch vs. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be one the marquee matches at April's WrestleMania 39.