Triple H Details Conversation He Had With Becky Lynch Before Her Return

Becky Lynch wrestled her first match in four months at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and took things extreme by jumping off the top of the cage with a leg drop. The move won the match for Team Belair — Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lynch, and Mia Yim — with Lynch landing it onto both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, pinning SKY for the team's big win.

The former Women's Champion's return came after she separated her shoulder during her last match against Bianca Belair at "SummerSlam" in July. Speaking on Lynch's incredible comeback, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said that an injury like hers can "mess with your mind" but detailed how the initial conversation about the return went between him and "The Man."

"When the words 'WarGames' were first mentioned to Becky, as a conversation around her return, 'What about WarGames?' There was a moment there where I think she was like, 'Really? Um....' And then she put some thought into that and the phone call was, in typical Becky fashion, 'Screw it, let's go. Let's do this.'" Triple H said during the Survivor Series WarGames Post-Show Press Conference.

"To go from that level of nerves to 'screw it let's go,' to the next morning I get a phone call saying 'Becky's thinking about jumping off the top of the cage and leg dropping through a table.' I'm like 'she didn't really take her time getting comfortable with WarGames...' The level of commitment that comes from our talent for things like that, it's tough for people that aren't doing this, that don't have that level of physicality to understand. My hat's off to Becky for stepping into this in that manner coming off that injury."