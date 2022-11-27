Chris Masters Says This Element Of AEW Television Is A 'Bit Much'

AEW's weekly shows have a TV-14 rating, which enables the promotion to add some edgier elements to the television product. For example, it isn't uncommon for wrestlers to bleed during TV matches, while some recent bouts have involved barbed wire and brutality. However, there is one element of the AEW product that former WWE Superstar Chris Masters doesn't enjoy.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the current NWA star shared one of his opinions about AEW's weekly television, though it didn't pertain to the in-ring action. "The amount of cursing on AEW feels like a bit much IMO," he wrote.

Masters' comments caused a debate among some of his followers as well, though some of them were on his side. "With all the c**p that they've done, they're lucky they're still on the air," one fan responded.

Another fan who agreed with Masters noted that while AEW is "trying to be different" from other promotions by letting talent use uncouth language on-air, it's "not necessarily a game changer." After all, AEW isn't the only company out there that hosts foul-mouthed competitors.

If recent reports are to be believed, Masters might not be the only person who wants to see the company tone it down when it comes to on-air talent using bad language. It's been reported that Warner Bros. Discovery officials told AEW management to tone it down with the swearing, though the continued use of profanities suggests that some bad language is acceptable. Furthermore, one WBD official recently made positive comments about the promotion which suggested that they're happy with AEW.