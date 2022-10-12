Warner Bros. Discovery CCO Makes Positive Comments About AEW's Future

Reports about Warner Bros. Discovery's happiness with the All Elite Wrestling brand continue to trickle out, and the latest one comes from an official source. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the current state of TBS and TNT, WBD chief content officer Kathleen Finch touted the success of AEW's ratings and hinted that more non-wrestling AEW content might be on the way.

"One of the things that we're doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans," Finch said. "AEW pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content [we can] build that's not in a wrestling ring."

Those comments line up with prior reports that more non-wrestling content is on the way from the company. Back in August, AEW filed a trademark for a television series titled "All Elite Women." While nothing has materialized as of yet, it seems likely that the series is on the way soon, perhaps in the form of a reality show to replace the company's previous reality series, "Rhodes to the Top." It remains to be seen whether WBD is intent on picking up a Ring of Honor series. Since purchasing the brand earlier this year, AEW CEO Tony Khan has integrated Ring of Honor into AEW programming, most notably by putting the Ring of Honor World Championship on Chris Jericho. Still, an actual television deal for the brand has yet to come to fruition.

Whatever the case may be for Ring of Honor, there's no denying that WBD is happy with AEW's performance in recent weeks. The company even opted to extend last week's "AEW Dynamite" with an extra 15-minute overrun.