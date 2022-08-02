AEW already has four blocks of programming every week including “AEW Dynamite” on TBS, “AEW Rampage” on TNT, and “AEW Dark: Elevation” and “AEW Dark” on YouTube. Now a new report suggests there may be the fifth block of AEW coming to your TV set soon.

According to PWInsider, AEW filed a trademark yesterday for “All Elite Women.” Among the many purposes the term was trademarked for, the most notable may be for the purposes of “Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming” and “Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in wrestling.” Additional filings were also made regarding streaming content and merchandising.

As of this writing, it is unconfirmed what this potential new show may entail, though the name suggests this new show would focus on some of AEW’s women’s stars. PWInsider speculates the show could be a wrestling-based show, like “Dynamite,” “Rampage,” “Dark,” “Dark: Elevation,” or possibly even a reality show.

AEW hasn’t commented on a potential new show and there had been no indication the promotion would be adding more programming to their docket. In an appearance on “Talk is Jericho” this past winter, along with then AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, wrestling legend Jazz expressed her desire to see AEW launch an all-women’s program down the road. Jazz had previously competed in AEW’s first ever Women’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2019.

In the past, AEW has held two short-term programs dedicated to its women’s division. The first took place during the late summer of 2020 when the promotion held the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament from Daily’s Place during the COVID-19 pandemic. After airing on YouTube, the tournament finals would be held on the August 23 “AEW Dynamite”, with Diamante and Ivelisse defeating Brandi Rhodes and Allie (The Bunny) to win the tournament.

The second was the Japanese bracket of the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament, which took place out of the Ice Ribbon Dojo in Japan in February 2021 and aired on Bleacher Report and YouTube. Ryo Mizunami would ultimately win the Japanese bracket and would go on to win the whole tournament on the March 3 episode of “Dynamite.” She would lose her title shot to Hikaru Shida days later at AEW Revolution.

