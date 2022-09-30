AEW Dynamite Will Receive Extra Air Time On TBS Next Week

AEW fans can expect some significant time added to the upcoming anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite." Tony Khan shared the news on Twitter that Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TBS and TNT, has allotted an extra 15 minutes for the show, which normally runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

In the past, the show has been given a small overrun on rare occasions, often for championship matches. However, AEW has never received as much extra time as they will be getting here. Next week's extended edition of "Dynamite" is in addition to the two hours of action set for Friday; "Rampage" will air an hour earlier than normal followed by Battle of the Belts IV at 10 p.m. EST. Both shows are set to air live rather than taped as has been standard.

The relationship between AEW and WBD is said to be in a good place, despite the turmoil within the wrestling company over the past month. It has even been suggested that WBD might be looking to add additional wrestling programming to its library. The expanded time slot seems like a further indication that the two companies are working well together.

The anniversary edition of "Dynamite" is shaping up to be an action-packed episode thus far. Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson will face off against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. MJF fights Wheeler Yuta in what is shaping up to be a budding rivalry. Darby Allin and Jay Lethal will go head-to-head and don't forget The Acclaimed celebrating National Scissoring Day. Luchasaurus is also set to be in action. Matches for next week's "Rampage" and Battle of the Belts have yet to be announced at the present moment.