Finn Balor Thinks Newly-Minted WWE Heel Could Be A Huge Star

The Judgment Day has brought out Dominik Mysterio's darker impulses, and Finn Balor thinks it has brought out the best in the scion of the Mysterio dynasty.

In an interview with "BT Sport," Balor offered generous praise for Dominick Mysterio's embrace of a heel persona – complete with a rejection of his father Rey Mysterio and membership in The Judgment Day.

Balor remarked on how Mysterio "slipped into the role so seamlessly because people forget he kind of debuted about a year before he turned heel. And he was learning on the job." The former-WWE Universal Champion observed that Mysterio "wasn't really doing that much training – and I mean that with the greatest amount of respect" before he became prominent "in the deep end on live TV for WWE." However, Balor was surprised at how quickly Mysterio came into his own.

"He was thrown this huge curveball where he's now turning on his dad and playing a completely different character," he continued. "The way he's slipped into that character, it's incredible to watch."

When Mysterio turned heel, Balor was present during the taping of Mysterio's promo and sought to "calm him down a little bit," but discovered a self-confident Mysterio who cheerfully informed him that he was at ease with his new persona. While Balor did not know who came up with the idea of making Mysterio a heel, he admired how quickly he went from being "so nice and so fresh-faced" and was able to run with this new character.

WWE fans are enjoying Mysterio's bad boy turn – a video featuring him and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day beating up the elder Mysterio on Thanksgiving generated nearly 500,000 views within a few hours of going online.

"I think he's going to be a huge star for us," Balor said.