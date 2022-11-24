WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating.

As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his "Mami" that the "food is going to be delicious" and she's going to specifically love his mother's tamales. When Rey refused to let the uninvited guests in for Thanksgiving dinner, Ripely and Dominik took matters into their own hands, letting themselves into the Mysterio household. After beating up his father, Dominik proceeded to show Ripley some family portraits, as a helpless Rey demanded they leave the premises. Eventually, Dominik held up a portrait of Rey winning the United States Title and smashed it on his father's walking boot.

Seeing as the viral video has garnered nearly 500K views within a few hours, it appears WWE will use the footage to further the Mysterio – Judgment Day storyline on its programming. It is widely rumored that WWE's long-term plan is to do a Rey vs. Dominik singles bout at WrestleMania 39.

Rey was last seen in action against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on the November 4 episode of "SmackDown," in a match that was taped on October 28. Two days later, he wrestled at a WWE live event in Mexico City and has been out of action ever since. Rey was originally announced for the ongoing "SmackDown" World Cup but was replaced by Mustafa Ali due to a reported lower leg injury. Earlier in October, Rey requested Triple H to move him to the "SmackDown" brand just so he could get away from his son and Judgment Day.