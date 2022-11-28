Top WWE Act Pays Tribute To Their Friend Jason David Frank

Tributes continue to pour in for Jason David Frank.

Former tag champion Xavier Woods paid tribute to the late "Power Rangers" actor at a WWE live event. On Sunday night's house show in Portland, Oregon, Woods, and tag team partner Kofi Kingston wore their white and green "Power Rangers" ring gear in honor of the late actor.

"Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF," Woods tweeted out Sunday night, alongside a photo of him and Kingston wearing their gear in the ring.

Frank, who played Tommy Oliver in the 1990s "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" series, died on November 19. He was 49 years old. On the show, Frank wore both the Green Ranger and the White Ranger suits while portraying Oliver.

Woods, a.k.a. Austin Creed, has been open about the impact the late actor had on his life in recent days.

"Woke up to the news that Jason David Frank has passed away," Woods had tweeted earlier this month, a day after Frank died. "As the green/white ranger, he had a huge impact on my childhood. When I finally got the chance to meet him he was always kind to me. Really gonna miss him."

Frank, who was an avid professional wrestling fan, had once been a guest on Woods' video game series "Savepoint," through his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The actor long teased an in-ring run, but a cameo in the squared circle never came to fruition – despite a brief feud in LWA with wrestler Brysin Scott. Other wrestlers have shared their condolences for Frank in recent days, with AEW star Kenny Omega calling the actor "one of my childhood heroes."