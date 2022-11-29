Bianca Belair Thinks Women's Locker Room 'Feels Like NXT'

The women's division in WWE continues to soar, and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair currently finds herself at the top of that mountain. Since arriving on the main roster in 2020, Belair has gone on to win the WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championship while also adding the 2021 Royal Rumble to her list of triumphs. Fast forward to the present, and we're just removed from Survivor Series: WarGames — which featured plenty of other former "NXT" standouts including Bayley, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, just to name a handful. And as things stand, Belair is enjoying that familiar feel of the women's division even though they've all graduated to the main roster.

"It kind of feels like NXT all over again," Belair said in an interview with Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews. "I think when we were in NXT, it was special. It was a time where the women's locker room was full of women empowerment. We were competitors but we wanted the best for each other."

Belair may currently hold the "Raw" Women's Championship, but she's not alone. SKY and Kai of Damage CTRL hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship; Damage CTRL doesn't exist without Bayley, and Ripley continues to wreak havoc as "The Eradicator" of The Judgement Day. Some of these women have more or less grown up together within WWE, and now they're all getting to show it on the biggest stage.

"Now we're right back to that," she continued. "But what's amazing is that it's 3-4-5 years later, it's those same women but we've all gotten even better. We've evolved. So it's exciting to see where it's going to go and how much better it can get."