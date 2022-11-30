Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title

The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.

Chioda was involved in many major matches over the years, including the infamous encounter between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam, which saw the Heartbreak Kid overselling throughout. Chioda didn't confirm or deny if he had been told to pull HBK back but he made it clear that, "you don't tell Shawn Michaels what to do, even with Hogan in the ring." "You choose to do that and oversell, that was probably something he was p***ed off with Vince and just was sticking it up Vince's a**," Chioda said. "He basically was 'I'll do what I want to do.'"

Michaels was notorious for having an attitude during his original run with WWE, and Chioda recalled one incident in Boston between HBK and McMahon where the legendary wrestler told his equally legendary boss, "I'm keeping my f***ing IC title," which the former WWE Chairman was quick to respond to. "Vince I remember he was f***ing steaming and he paused for a few seconds and he goes, 'Well okay, 'cos I've got many more where that f***ing came from in my bottom drawer, I'll just get a new one,'" Chioda said. "Shawn goes, 'Well you're not gonna have this one.' They had their [fights], but Shawn's got a lifetime contract with them now, it's awesome."

