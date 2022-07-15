When it comes to officiating in professional wrestling, there are few more experienced in the business right now than former WWE referee Mike Chioda.

He spent 31 years with the company, working at the highest level as an official, which saw him be involved in some of the biggest matches of all time. Chioda is widely respected for his abilities as an official and that is something that AEW has sometimes tapped into since he was surprisingly released by WWE back in April, 2020.

His most recent appearance took place at AEW’s Double Or Nothing where he officiated the Owen Hart Foundation Cup men’s final, which was the fourth match he has refereed. Because he has been around several times, the 55-year-old has been able to view AEW’s own officials, and on the latest “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda” on AdFreeShows.com, he made it clear that he thinks “they’re a bunch of great talent, they got all good referees in there.”

Despite that, the wrestling veteran does believe there are areas where things could be improved upon, but it is not down to the refs “not doing their job”.

“I am not a big fan of overselling too much stuff as a ref as trying to just make sure the less you’re noticed, the more you’re doing your job. They treat me with such great respect when I go down there, and they’re very good, every one of them down there,” he said. “To be honest with you, it’s where the agents and the top guns of AEW have to really tighten certain things up and protect the referees.”

It is currently unknown if or when Chioda will be back to officiate a match for AEW, but he has admitted that he would like to continue for “at least a couple more years,” if possible.

If you use any quotes, please credit “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

