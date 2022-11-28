Becky Lynch Interacts With Live Fans In WWE Raw Comeback

Becky Lynch channeled her inner Jerry Springer on the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw" in Norfolk, Virginia, as she walked through the audience at Norfolk Scope Arena, high-fived fans, and even interacted with several members of the WWE Universe.

In the opening segment of the show, Lynch admitted she missed her beloved fans during her time away from WWE, before explaining why she ought to be amidst people seeing as she's "a man of the people." Thereafter, Big Time Becks admired the clothing sense of a fan in the front row and went up to him to praise his shirt. She would subsequently high-five a bunch of fans before interviewing a fan named Bobby wearing a yellow sweatshirt.

"Yellow – that's just my color," Lynch told the fan. "It's so nice to see you, Bobby."

At this point, a loud "Bobby" chant started in the arena, with Lynch joining in as well.

"Now, look, after being on the bench for four months, coming back at WarGames was probably the most brutal match I could have come back for, but I wouldn't have it any other way," Lynch said.

Lynch then turned her attention to another fan named Zachary, explaining why she's always "ready to go through hell" to "flatten fools" and take care of business because The Man always has a lot of business to take of care. "That's what The Man does," she added enthusiastically.

Eventually, the segment was interrupted by Bayley, who proceeded to insult "idiot peasants" for having double standards. Bayley pointed out she's been through a Ladder Match, a Last Woman Standing Match, and a WarGames match over the past few months, but fans still love Lynch for just one WarGames match.

Lynch then came to the defense of Bobby, warning Bayley to not call him a peasant. Bobby then egged Lynch on to "go kick her butt" as he pointed to Bayley. Just as Lynch prepared to oblige, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (wearing a neck brace) surrounded their Damage CTRL leader. However, Lynch did not back down and a brawl ensued between the women. The four women eventually fought into the concession stand and backstage area until WWE officials broke them up.

It appears WWE could be building to a singles bout between Lynch and Bayley at some point in the future. The former Four Horsewomen last wrestled on the April 30, 2019, episode of "WWE SmackDown," a match that Lynch won via submission.