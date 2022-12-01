The Two Bret Hart Matches That Earned A 5-Star Rating From Dave Meltzer

When it comes to professional wrestling, few have matched the legacy left by Bret "The Hitman" Hart. As respected outside of the ring as he was talented in it, Hart had countless memorable matches over the years, headlining three WrestleMania events in the process.

It all started back in the mid-70s as he emerged from the legendary Hart Dungeon and made a name for himself in his father Stu's Stampede Wrestling promotion based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With an amateur wrestling background, Hart is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time due to his technical ability and has won countless championships across WWE and WCW.

Outside of the ring, Dave Meltzer has been synonymous with match ratings for decades, which he's published in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and his star ratings have become quite popular within the wrestling community. Similar to a movie critic, Meltzer rates wrestling matches on a scale of five. Every once in a while, there is an exception and a match exceeds the five-star ratings. On the other side of the coin, he would also occasionally dip into the negatives if he saw a match as bad.

Though there have been some classics from Bret Hart over the years, including Bret vs. Owen Hart at WrestleMania X — which received 4.75 stars — as well as matches against Shawn Michaels at the 1992 Survivor Series, the 1-2-3 Kid on a 1994 episode of "Raw," and Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1996 Survivor Series 1996, all of which received 4.5 stars, there were two that earned Meltzer's five-star treatment.