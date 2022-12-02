Bayley Claims Her Main Goal Is To Simply Connect With The WWE Audience
There are women throughout wrestling history that have made a noticeable impact. In recent years, the "Four Horsewomen of WWE" easily fit the bill. The unofficial name stemmed from the legendary "Four Horsemen" group – comprised of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard, in its original form. Flair's daughter Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley make up the female version and have been recognized for shifting the way women were perceived in the company and in the ring.
The latter of the four, Bayley, made it to WWE's main roster a bit later than the others, but to this day, she continues to be one of the most influential women in the company. That is something the former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion prides herself on. In a 2022 interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley emphasized how she always strives to "give 100 percent" regardless of her position. "My goal is to connect with fans, whether that means they're annoyed, laughing, or cheering," she explained. I
It's tough to argue that Bayley hasn't done just that throughout her run. Her loveable "Hugger" persona got over in a big way with audiences starting in "NXT." Her positive, never-say-die attitude and brightly colored attire were the hooks for young fans like Izzy, a girl who regularly attended "NXT" shows with her family, to become Bayley's biggest fan. She connected so well that she was caught crying her eyes out during the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks 30-minute Iron Man match at TakeOver: Respect after a confrontation with "The Boss."
Bayley Continues Striving For Greatness
With someone so naturally fitting the role of babyface, fans were puzzled at the decision to turn Bayley heel in 2019; though, it's hard to deny what she has grown into since. Bayley would kick off the abrupt change in persona by taking a weapon and hacking up the "Bayley buddies" — wacky, waving, inflatable, arm-flailing tube men in various colors that would flop around during her "Hugger" entrance. Videos were posted all around the internet in the aftermath of the gimmick change that showed young children crying profusely as they watched Bayley's violent change in attitude.
Throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayley and Sasha Banks as a duo were a prime focus of WWE, and it was apparent Bayley was putting just as much effort into her heel persona as she did while a hero. Certain things a WWE fan expects from a villain, like using underhanded tactics or interference to win, were adopted by Bayley, but it was the extra steps she would take during that stretch that kept viewers engaged. Her interactions teasing Michael Cole while he speaks on commentary were a comical and unique way to distinguish herself from others on the roster — something she still goes back to occasionally. Nowadays, Bayley finds herself as the leader of Damage CTRL, alongside Women's Tag Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, showing yet another element of her versatility as she elevates others on the roster, hoping her connection with fans rubs off on them, too.