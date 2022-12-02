Bayley Claims Her Main Goal Is To Simply Connect With The WWE Audience

There are women throughout wrestling history that have made a noticeable impact. In recent years, the "Four Horsewomen of WWE" easily fit the bill. The unofficial name stemmed from the legendary "Four Horsemen" group – comprised of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard, in its original form. Flair's daughter Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley make up the female version and have been recognized for shifting the way women were perceived in the company and in the ring.

The latter of the four, Bayley, made it to WWE's main roster a bit later than the others, but to this day, she continues to be one of the most influential women in the company. That is something the former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion prides herself on. In a 2022 interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley emphasized how she always strives to "give 100 percent" regardless of her position. "My goal is to connect with fans, whether that means they're annoyed, laughing, or cheering," she explained. I

It's tough to argue that Bayley hasn't done just that throughout her run. Her loveable "Hugger" persona got over in a big way with audiences starting in "NXT." Her positive, never-say-die attitude and brightly colored attire were the hooks for young fans like Izzy, a girl who regularly attended "NXT" shows with her family, to become Bayley's biggest fan. She connected so well that she was caught crying her eyes out during the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks 30-minute Iron Man match at TakeOver: Respect after a confrontation with "The Boss."