Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In

The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.

Bayley did, however, open up about Banks' car robbery troubles last month in Oakland, California. The Bay Area native explained, "She was here for some work stuff... She was warned that something could happen." She continued with her hope that there would be no incident. "I was optimistic about it. I was like, 'You'll be fine.'" Unfortunately for "The Boss," her friend's optimism was not rewarded.

A rental car that the former WWE Women's Champion was using during her trip was at the heart of the matter, with Banks initially sharing what happened through an Instagram Story. The video has since been reposted online, showing Banks' frustration over how little time it took for her car to get robbed while in town.

"Luckily, it wasn't anything important, but it still sucks, ya know?" Bayley added. "Just to have to deal with a rental car freaking having a cracked window and insurance and all that stuff." Bayley then implored anybody who knows anything about the robbery to let her know, jokingly vowing to "show up personally and get that bag back."