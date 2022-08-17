Sasha Banks Gets Robbed In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California.

In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.

Subsequently, Banks shared security footage of a white car stopping alongside hers, with a hooded figure breaking into her vehicle and grabbing a few things from the trunk. It appears from the video that the burglar did not steal a briefcase or a bag, but instead only snatched a few items.

Banks wrote, "Have fun with the hair products [middle finger emoji]" along with the video. She also shared a photo of the back of the trunk with shattered pieces of glass and a few emptied-out bags.

Banks and Naomi were in Los Angeles earlier this week for the premiere of "She-Hulk, Attorney At Law." It is unknown if The Boss was in Oakland for another event or just visiting family and friends.

According to multiple reports, both Banks and Naomi are expected to return to WWE imminently. On the latest episode of his "Sunday Night's Main Event" podcast, Dave Meltzer reported that "it's just a question of which week" WWE plans to bring back the former Women's Tag Team Champions. Meltzer noted that WWE decided against bringing them back as part of the ongoing tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions, just to build more anticipation for their comeback. He also suggested the possibility of the two women confronting the new champions to set up a feud for the titles they relinquished on May 16.