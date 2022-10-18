Dakota Kai Reveals Big WWE Idea Bayley Had For 'A Couple Years'

Dakota Kai has been part of the Damage CTRL faction alongside IYO SKY and Bayley since SummerSlam, with the three focused on winning the "Raw" Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley, who is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, has been on the main roster for several years, but leading a faction is new territory for her. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Kai revealed how long Bayley has had the idea of a faction involving the two of them.

"This idea of a stable has been something she brought up to me probably around the, shoot, it was a couple years, it was about two or three ago was she first mentioned it to me," Kai said. "She said she wanted me to be a part of it back then. So, earlier this year, like before April, she obviously was out with an injury, but she wanted to come back to, you know, with something different ... She came to the [Performance Center] and we were taking pictures with the group of us that she wanted to, like, suggest to be a part of this and some promo footage as well."

Damage CTRL has been successful since its debut, as Kai and SKY won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the September 12 episode of "Raw." Bayley, however, has not yet achieved her goal of winning the "Raw" Women's Championship, as she came up short in a Ladder Match against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The trio laid out Alexa Bliss and Belair on the October 10 edition of "Raw," indicating the feud isn't finished.