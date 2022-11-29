Possible Spoiler On Robert Roode's WWE Return

Bobby Roode has been absent from the WWE since June, last working live events for the company, with his last televised match coming in April before WrestleMania 38 as a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Although it's been a while since WWE fans have seen the former NXT Champion due to a medical procedure he underwent in September, recent reports suggested that his return was imminent, with WWE now adding even more credence to those rumors.

During a WWE photoshoot featuring superstars showing off their support for their countries in the FIFA World Cup, Roode was shown wearing a Team Canada jersey, which happens to be his home country. Not only was Roode just shown in the photo, but behind him were also the blue colors of SmackDown, which were shown for every other talent shown representing their country's jerseys. Roode had been a member of the "Raw" roster before his injury earlier this year.

For example, Asuka, who is currently on the "Raw" brand, was shown supporting a Japan jersey, while the red colors for "Raw" were shown in the background. Also shown in the collage were Rey Mysterio, Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, and many others, also shown embracing their countries while the colors of their respective brands were shown in the background of their photos.

The photo would seem to suggest that Roode is "SmackDown" bound when he does return, with the impending date still appearing to be determined. The change in regime from Vince McMahon to Triple H could also be a good sign for the returning Roode, who hasn't won a match since January. Roode was a main event star, holding the NXT Championship while Triple H was in charge of the developmental brand.