Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE

WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return.

Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.

Roode has not competed in WWE since June, losing a series of live event matches to Omos and Veer Mahan, and hasn't appeared on WWE programming since April 1st, when Roode came up short in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, eventually won by Madcap Moss.

Roode has not wrestled since Vince McMahon stepped down from all corporate and creative duties, amid a myriad of investigations into his use of personal and company finances. WWE's creative direction has since been taken over by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was a staunch supporter of Roode during Levesque's time running "WWE NXT." It was during Roode's reign that the WWE NXT Championship design was changed to the one used until the titles were redesigned in April.