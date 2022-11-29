Big Update On Booker T's Next Match

Booker T may not have competed in a WWE ring since a 2012 live event, but the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer is far from retired. His most recent encounter took place in July, with Booker taking part in a 10-man tag team match that saw him battle his wife for control of their promotion Reality Of Wrestling. Since that match, he hasn't been in the ring, but during his latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast Booker confirmed, "I will be stepping back in the ring," at the upcoming ROW Christmas Chaos show on December 18. The five-time WCW World Champion will have the chance to claim gold once again as well, as he and Mysterious Q challenge Warren Johnson and Zack Mason for the ROW Tag Team Championship.

Booker T said that, "Reality Of Wrestling is something that I hold near and dear to my heart," and despite the fact he got to compete earlier this year, the former King of the Ring winner was critical of his own performance that night. "I know when I walked out the curtain that night I didn't have a good feeling, I didn't have a good feeling at all," he said. "I know the chassy, everything looked all greased up, but the engine wasn't quite right on that night. I was dealing with a knee injury coming into that match. I know I looked great but I was dealing with a knee injury."

While Booker wasn't pleased with how he felt for his last outing, he is putting in all the preparation for this one as he is drinking his protein shakes and made it clear he is, "Gonna be hitting the gym hard and heavy. I am on the bike, I'm hanging and banging and slanging in the zone." For his part, Booker recently said he was approached about a "Booker T's Last Match" event, but turned down the offer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.