Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT

While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode.

The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced. This will mark the first time Dijak has wrestled since September, when he defeated Cedric Alexander during an episode of "Main Event." For weeks leading up to his reveal, "NXT" was airing vignettes with subtle references to Dijak's stint as the "T-Bar" character in RETRIBUTION. This new iteration of his gimmick is seeking out his "own brand of justice," starting with what appears to be a pursuit for the "NXT" North American Championship. This ongoing theme of "justice" played into the return, as well, as the opening of a cell door is what captured Lee's attention and allowed Dijak to sneak up to execute his Feast Your Eyes finisher.

Dijak, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic during his first "NXT" run, originally appeared in WWE's developmental brand from 2017 until 2020. He would be brought up to the main roster as a part of the infamous RETRIBUTION stable alongside Mia Yim, Shane Haste, Mercedes Martinez, Ma.çé., and their leader, Mustafa Ali. The team ultimately disbanded at the 2021 Fastlane PLE. Now that he's returned to "NXT," it will be interesting to see if there are plans to bring Dijak back to the main roster somewhere down the line.

Also scheduled for tonight, Roxanne Perez goes one-on-one with Indi Hartwell, Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne collide with Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons in a six-woman tag match, and Malik Blade faces Von Wagner. It's also been advertised that X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and Road Dogg will help Shawn Michaels reveal participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.