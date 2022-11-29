WWE NXT Preview (11/29): Hall Of Famers To Reveal Iron Survivor Challenge Participants, Toxic Attraction Vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance & Nikkita Lyons

A new match type will debut at "NXT's" next premium live event, Deadline, in the form of the Iron Survivor Challenge. The new concept was first announced two weeks ago by WWE executive Shawn Michaels, and the "Heartbreak Kid" will return to "NXT" tonight, alongside four other fellow WWE Hall of Famers, to officially announce the participants for the inaugural men's and women's matches on December 10. For the participants' reveal, Michaels will be joined by DX members Road Dogg and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, as well as former WWE Women's Champions Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly.

Regarding tonight's in-ring action, "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction will battle Nikkita Lyons and the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a six-woman tag team match. Last week, after Dolin and Jayne indicated they were seeking to take back the gold from Chance and Carter, Toxic Attraction beat down the reigning "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions in the center of the ring. Later that night, Lyons, who was previously turned on by former tag team partner Zoey Stark, offered her services to Chance and Carter to even the odds against Rose, Dolin, and Jayne.

Also advertised for tonight's broadcast, Roxanne Perez will take on Indi Hartwell. On the November 8 episode of "NXT," Hartwell warned Perez that there are no friends in the world of pro wrestling. Hartwell has become increasingly frustrated with Perez over the past few weeks, which has ultimately led to a match this evening after things got heated between the pair last week. Furthermore, Fallon Henley will go one-on-one with rival Kiana James, a week after Henley's interference allowed Ivy Nile to pick up a submission victory over James in their one-on-one match.