Sean Waltman's Next WWE TV Appearance Announced

Earlier this year, on a special episode of "WWE Raw," to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of D-Generation X, Shawn Michaels, Brian "Road Dogg" James, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman appeared alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque to well ... celebrate. For Waltman, it was a special night, as, unlike his former comrades, he does not have a backstage position within the WWE. However, for fans of the former WWF European, Cruiserweight, Light Heavyweight, and World Tag Team Champion, you won't have to wait too much longer to see him again.

As announced by WWE Monday, Waltman will make a guest appearance on this week's edition of "NXT." He will appear along with four other legends to announce the participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The Iron Survivor Challenge match type was announced a few weeks ago by Michaels, with the matches set to take place at "NXT's" Deadline event on December 10. This won't be Waltman's first appearance on WWE's third brand, as he made a one-off appearance for "NXT" back in 2013.

As mentioned, Waltman will be appearing with four other WWE legends. Those four legends include the previously mentioned DX partners Michaels and James, and they will be joined by fellow WWE Hall of Famers and former WWE Women's Champions, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly. They will be announcing the participants for the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches, as each match will include five competitors. The winners will receive future championship matches against the "NXT" Champion and the "NXT" Women's Champion.