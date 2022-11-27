Alundra Blayze Heading To WWE NXT With Special Assignment

Following the announcement of the Iron Survivor Challenge by Shawn Michaels on November 15, the intrigue surrounding the brand-new match type has been growing immensely leading up to NXT Deadline. With the Premium Live Event only two weeks away, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative will return to "WWE NXT" television this upcoming Tuesday to announce the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge, but the "Heartbreak Kid" won't be coming alone.

Joining Michaels on the November 29 episode of "WWE NXT" will be WWE Hall of Famer and women's wrestling legend Alundra Blayze. Per WWE NXT on Twitter, the woman formerly known as Madusa will reportedly assist Michaels in picking the 10 participants that will take part in the two Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline. This isn't the first time Blayze has appeared on "NXT," as she was involved in a backstage segment alongside Roxanne Perez on the July 26 episode of "WWE NXT 2.0."

While it hasn't been confirmed what her role will be on Tuesday night, Blayze will likely be focused on the women's side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, as she has long been an advocate and supporter of women's professional wrestling. As one of the most notable women's professional wrestlers in North America throughout the 1990s, Blayze made a name for herself by competing in Japan at the start of the decade. After wrestling in both AJW and The Original JWP promotion, Blayze went on to become one of the biggest women's wrestling stars of the decade in both the WWF and WCW.