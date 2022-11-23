Iron Survivor Challenge Participants To Be Announced On 11/29 WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels, WWE's Senior VP of Talent Developmental Creative, will return to next week's "WWE NXT" to announce the participants for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge scheduled for the Deadline premium live event.

As noted earlier, two 25-minute Iron Survivor Challenge matches will pit five "NXT" Superstars against each other to determine the No. 1 contenders for the "NXT" Championship and "NXT" Women's Championship. While two Superstars will start the match, a new Superstar will enter every five minutes until all five competitors are in the ring. The Superstar with the most falls (via pinfall, submission or DQ) at the 25-minute mark will be declared the winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge.

While each fall will reward a Superstar one point, they will be penalized when on the receiving end of the fall, being forced into a penalty box for a duration of 90 seconds. The penalized Superstar will be allowed to re-enter the ring at the end of their 90-second penalty. The entire rules for the match can be read here.

While there's no backstage news on the participants in the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, fans have floated names such Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner and the returning Dijak on the men's side, and the likes of Cora Jade, Elektra Lopez and Roxanne Perez for the women's match.

Besides Michaels' Deadline announcement, WWE has confirmed Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell in a singles match, and Toxic Attraction vs. Nikkita Lyons, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance in a six-woman bout for next week's show. The Deadline premium live event will take place on December 10. As of this writing, only one title match is confirmed for the show – "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker defending against Apollo Crews.