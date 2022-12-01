Underrated The Rock Matches That Deserve More Respect

An era-defining megastar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is remembered as one of the most popular and entertaining professional wrestlers of all time. The Great One has certainly earned the moniker, winning multiple championships and creating unforgettable moments throughout his time in and out of the ring. The Rock has accomplished everything there is to do as a pro wrestler and was able to translate that success to the non-wrestling world better than anyone else. The third-generation wrestler still has a deep connection to the WWE, as many members of his family are the present and future superstars of the company he helped achieve new heights.

Comprised of about only seven combined years of active competition, The Rock's time in the WWE is much shorter than other legends considered successful enough to be on his level. Even so, he was able to create lasting memories for fans perhaps better than any other wrestler in history. From crowd-popping finishing moves to a multitude of eternally over catchphrases, no one connected with the fans quite like The Rock.

For all of the classic matches and feuds that defined Rock's legendary status career, he had some that are not as well remembered but still well worth revisiting.