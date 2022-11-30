Sheamus And The League Of Nations Faced Roman Reigns 48 Times In 6 Months. Here's How Many They Won

Back in November 2015, Roman Reigns — a long way away from becoming "The Tribal Chief" — was struggling to get over with the fans as WWE's new top babyface; Vince McMahon's booking had done him no favors. Anyone remember the disastrous 2015 Royal Rumble, which ended with fans in Philadelphia booing Reigns out of the building?

Looking to give fans some reason, any reason, to cheer for Reigns, McMahon decided to turn to an old standby: the foreign heel. And what's better than one foreign heel? Four of them. Enter the League of Nations. Bringing together four heels representing four nations –- Sheamus (Irelend), Alberto Del Rio (Mexico), Rusev (Bulgaria), and King Barrett (the United Kingdom) -– the League of Nations was united in its hatred of the United States and apparently Roman Reigns, too.

The group's first appearance was on the November 30, 2015 episode of "WWE Raw." Sheamus had won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series a week earlier by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the newly crowned Reigns. The two had a rematch for the title on Raw, but that match ended abruptly when Rusev dragged Reigns out of the ring, forcing a disqualification and saving the title for Sheamus. Surrounded by Rusev, Barrett, and Del Rio, Sheamus declared his new stable the League of Nations.

From there, the faction continued to make life difficult for Reigns. Or at least, they tried to. Between November 2015 and May 2016, The League of Nations faced Reigns in 48 matches between TV and live events. But, how many did they actually win?