Rick Rude Once Demanded The Top Spot In WCW

Despite a body of work that earned him several high-profile feuds against top babyfaces and a few brief main event runs, "Ravishing" Rick Rude was never the "top guy" in either WWF or WCW, a fact that apparently irked him enough to confront WCW executive Eric Bischoff on one occasion.

Rude has often been praised as one the best heels in pro wrestling history. Renowned as a phenomenal in-ring talent, a charismatic heel, and a legitimate tough guy, Rude also earned a reputation backstage for his intensity. Recalling their legendary feud in the late '80s, Jake "The Snake" Roberts said in a 2016 interview that Rude was "wound pretty tight" and "dangerous."

Despite his talents, Rude is one of the most notable wrestling legends to never hold a national promotion's world championship. He challenged for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions — first against Hulk Hogan in 1988, and then against The Ultimate Warrior in 1990. But he never won the gold and in fact only ever held one title in the WWF: the Intercontinental Championship.

Rude joined WCW in 1991 and was immediately slotted into one of the promotion's top heel factions, The Dangerous Alliance. Like the WWF, WCW used Rude in high-profile feuds against major babyfaces, this time Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Sting. But once again, he mostly feuded over secondary titles like the U.S. Heavyweight Championship and the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship, only challenging for the World Title briefly as part of a feud to help build up WCW World Champion Ron Simmons.

As the story goes, Rude felt he was deserving of more, and once took drastic measures to prove it.