Insight Into Cody Rhodes' Input On Seth Rollins' Iconic Polka Dot Gear

Seth Rollins has sported a number of iconic looks throughout his WWE career. Whether he's dressing up as pop culture icons or wrestling legends of the past, Rollins has been able to bring his visions to life with the help of WWE gear designer Sarath Ton. While appearing on "Notsam Wrestling," Ton explained how they managed to come up with a few of Rollins' recent ring wear.

"He lets me just do my thing sometimes," Ton said. "Sometimes he'll have an idea that he wants to go by, and sometimes he's just like, 'Hey, maybe use this color,' but he'll usually let me go balls to the wall with whatever I want. When we were doing Clash at the Castle, we were in Wales," he shared. "So I walked up to him, 'Hey, Wales. Rocketman.' He was like, 'Alright, I like where you're going with it.' And then a week later he sends me a picture of Taron Egerton in 'Rocketman' in the outfit, and I'm like, 'Cool, let's go.'"

Before the "Rocketman" look, Rollins played mind games for his Hell in a Cell match against Cody Rhodes. Ton explained that he talked to Rhodes about incorporating Dusty's iconic yellow polka dots into Rollins' gear. Rhodes assumed they would "Seth it up," and there were talks about using black lace, but they ultimately opted for a simpler look.

"Then I sat down and was like, 'Nah, I think it'd be better if we stuck to how it originally looked,'" Ton recalled. "So I went and found football spandex, a matte black that doesn't have too much shine to it, a matte yellow, and just went super '80s. It looks simple, but you get the feel, the emotion behind it way more than if we did a bedazzled Seth Rollins look that was inspired by Dusty."