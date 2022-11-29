Ninja Mack Confirms Accidental NOAH Title Win

In the unpredictable world of professional wrestling, sometimes it's not just the fans who are left shocked at a match's outcome. Sometimes it's even the wrestlers themselves. That was the case when GCW star Ninja Mack won Pro Wrestling NOAH's GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship last month.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman this week, the American-born wrestler revealed that a mid-match injury to opponent HAYATA forced both the men in the ring and the promotion itself to make a dramatic change of plans between bells.

"I did not know at all," Mack told Hausman when asked if he was aware he'd win the championship over HAYATA before their match began. The title fight was supposed to be HAYATA's sixth defense of the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship, but the champion suffered a fractured elbow during the match.

"So just the difference of indies to Japanese wrestling, I'm not told very much," Mack explained. "And then going into it, things can change on a whim just like we saw in that match. So you have to be experienced enough to go with everything. And then also just, I mean capitalize on every opportunity, make the best you can out of every situation. Unfortunately, Hayata was hurt and wasn't able to continue. So we put Ninja Mack's name in the NOAH Junior GHC Heavyweight Championship book, and its history."

Mack, who signed a one-year contract with NOAH earlier this year, went on to lose the title 11 days later to Dante Leon. The two wrestlers will have a rematch next month when Mack will team with AMAKUSA to take on Leon and Alejandro.