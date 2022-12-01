Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks About Getting To Know MJF The Last Two Years

Freddie Prinze Jr. is more than an intrigued observer of MJF's rise to prominence. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Prinze acknowledged his close friendship with the reigning AEW World Champion.

"I've gotten to know Maxwell over the last two years," Prinze said. "Every time he comes to L.A., we make it a point to go to dinner. And I try to take him to a different sushi spot every time."

Prinze noted how he feels MJF possesses "the single most brilliant mind in the wrestling business" with a talent for creating inventive storylines that enhance the overall wrestling experience rather than what makes him look clever.

"I'm not the most experienced and educated wrestling cat in the world," Prinze continued. "But I did work for the WWE and I did ask a million questions to the Pat Pattersons of the world, to the Freebirds of the world, to the Arn Andersons, the Dean Malenkos – all these old school people, and everything they taught me this dude has in spades."

Prinze recalled texting MJF the night he won the AEW World Championship, and the wrestler responded with "We did it" – a reference to everyone who supported his rise to fame. He also praised the diversity of MJF's messaging, from his "pipebomb" promo over the summer to his recounting of anti-Semitic bullying as a youth.

"It's like Bruce Lee out there, man," Prinze said. "It's crazy, I know – I'm speaking about him like he's a poet or Picasso, but that's what he is ... And the good thing is, he's been appreciated within his lifetime, instead of long after he's gone."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.