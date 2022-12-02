Chris Jericho's Son Addresses When He Hopes His Dad Retires

Chris Jericho has been in the professional wrestling business since 1990, with 2006 and 2011 being the only years he did not compete in a ring. Throughout his career, Jericho has found success under many major wrestling banners including WCW, WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW, and currently Ring of Honor.

Jericho is 52 years old. However, considering that he is the current ROH World Champion, retirement may not be the top subject on his mind. Jericho's son, Ash Irvine, addressed whether or not he wants his father to retire soon.

"It's easy to look up to him, for me, because, you know, he does all this insane, crazy stuff that I just sit at home and watch and take for granted," Irvine told Jim Varsallone. "He is truly one of the greatest of all time in wrestling and I hope he gets his respect from the wrestling community when he's finally wrapped it up. I don't know when that will, hopefully not for a long time."

The ROH World Championship is the eighth world title Jericho has held in his career, with his first world title win coming over 20 years ago. Six of Jericho's world title wins came under Vince McMahon's direction between 2001 and 2010 while the others include his current reign and his inaugural reign as AEW World Champion.

Along with world championship success, between WWE and NJPW, Jericho has won ten Intercontinental Championships – a record in wrestling. Jericho has also won the WWE United States Championship twice and held tag gold on multiple occasions in WWE with different partners such as Edge and Christian.



