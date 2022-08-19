Chris Jericho On Whether He Plans To Retire Anytime Soon

The elder statesman of AEW doesn't want to embarrass himself. Eric Ball of Bleacher Report recently caught up with former AEW Champion Chris Jericho at San Diego Comic-Con, and the topic of Jericho possibly hanging up his boots after nearly 32 years in the business was broached. "No," Jericho replied. "It's been such a great run with AEW and it's really reinvigorated my love for the business," Jericho said. "I still think I'm doing some of the best work of my career. I really do."

The 51-year-old wrestler is currently leading a group of "sports entertainers" called The Jericho Appreciation society, and after winning a bitter, bloody feud with Eddie Kingston recently challenged Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW Championship, though the former WWE Champion and first AEW Champion came up short against Moxley.

Along with his duties in the ring and on commentary for AEW, Jericho is also touring with his band Fozzy, who recently released an album titled "Boombox" back in May. The lead single from the album, "I Still Burn," has been climbing the mainstream rock charts. The group is set to tour the United Kingdom and Australia later this year, before embarking on Chris Jericho's Rockin' Rager At Sea cruise in February 2023. According to Jericho, self-awareness is the key to longevity. "If I didn't feel [I'm doing my best work] I might think about 'it's time to walk away,'" Jericho continued. "You don't want to be an embarrassment to yourself or a shell of yourself."