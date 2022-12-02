Why Triple H And The Rock Had A Feud That Extended Beyond The Ring

Triple H and The Rock are two of the greatest to ever step foot inside a professional wrestling ring, and many feel that his rivalry with Triple H is one of The Rock's most entertaining feuds in WWE. Their legacies are what they are today in part because of their bitter rivalry in the late '90s and early 2000s. It may come as a surprise to some people, considering how professional they are today, but at this time in their budding careers, the feud began transcending television and carrying over into real life.

In '97, with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall jumping to WCW, The Rock and Triple H were dominating WWE's mid-card and fighting over the coveted Intercontinental Championship. This is when Shawn Michaels allegedly started seeing The Rock as a threat to Triple H, who was being groomed to take over Michaels' spot at the top of WWE once he was ready to pass on the torch.

Bret Hart even detailed in his autobiography, "Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling" that Michaels and Triple H encouraged Vince McMahon to drop the Intercontinental title from The Rock to Hart in an effort to diminish "The Great One's" star power. Issues between The Rock and Shawn Michaels -– Triple H's real-life best friend -– date back much further.