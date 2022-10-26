Shawn Michaels Downplays Issues With Fellow WWE Attitude Era Star

There has long been the belief that Shawn Michaels and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have never seen eye-to-eye with one another, and "The Heartbreak Kid" was asked about it on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive." Michaels then took the opportunity to address his status with "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" who is now also a big deal in the DC Extended Universe.

"I never worked with him," Michaels said. "The times I've seen him we've always gotten along okay. I will say this, I don't think it was bad as everybody made it up to me. Again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger, but like when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least was like, 'Sorry.'"

Michaels has credited his wife's strong faith in Christianity for setting him on the right path. Outstanding issues in WWE had occurred before he made his comeback in 2002. "I knew that there was gonna be like, 'Eh, we'll see,'" Michaels continued. "It was important to me to go around and make amends, at least tell everybody, 'Sorry about the way I was, I got no excuse but I'm willing to earn back whatever, and look if you never talk to me again, I'm cool with that, too.'"

The alleged tension between The Rock and Michaels seems to originate from when Johnson was first starting in WWE. In Episode 15 of "Confessions Of The Hitman" back in 2020, Bret Hart made note of a time in 1996 when Shawn Michaels dressed The Rock down for using a top rope dropkick in his match.

Michaels also did note that Johnson's daughter Simone — aka Ava Raine — is working with him down in "NXT." Just last night, Raine made her television debut on this week's "WWE NXT."