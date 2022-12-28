Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw

Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night.

62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time friends Kevin Nash and X-Pac in their victory against The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Brian "Road Dogg" James). In the main event though, four WWE Hall of Famers clashed for the very first time. There, Mick Foley teamed with fellow hardcore legend Terry Funk. The duo met to take on "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Cowboy" Bob Orton. Each may have put their unique stamps on professional wrestling — many within the same decades — but somehow never crossed paths all at the same time until that summer evening in JCW.

Piper and Orton frequently teamed together between 1982 and 1986 between appearances in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and the WWF. Piper, Orton, and Funk had all previously competed in a Legends Battle Royal earlier in the year at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's "Kurt Russellreunion 2: The Reunioning." Funk and Foley did battle on over 40 occasions throughout their careers with notable bouts in both ECW and WWF. However, this respective tag team match marked the first time Roddy Piper and Mick Foley ever formally met inside a wrestling ring — with the exception of the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble.