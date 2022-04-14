Mick Foley has shared an image of himself reuniting with fellow WWE Hall Of Famer and long-time friend Terry Funk. The two got the chance to hang out, with the Hardcore Legend taking him out for food.

Mick Foley took to Twitter to share the picture of them, writing:

“LOOK WHO I RAN INTO! I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch.,” Foley wrote. “Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years. ⁦@TheDirtyFunker”

LOOK WHO I RAN INTO! I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch. Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years.

⁦@TheDirtyFunker⁩ pic.twitter.com/Gp1Plobtfo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 14, 2022

Mick Foley and Terry Funk have a longstanding history as both partners and enemies. The two would put together some incredibly physical matches around the world. They also enjoyed some time fighting side by side when Foley was working under his ‘Chainsaw Charlie’ gimmick in WWE.

The 77-year-old has been struggling with his health since last summer, suffering from dementia. He is currently in an assisted living facility in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas.

Funk had previously put out a message about this on his official Twitter account, which is run by a representative, who let fans know about his current status.

“Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!”

In the past, Tommy Dreamer had given a more positive outlook on Terry Funk’s situation via Twitter. He stated that Funk still loves everyone talking about him.

“Everyone needs to relax. I just got off phone w/ Terry Funk. He is NOT in bad health. He loves everyone talking about him. Direct quote from Funker ‘I’m currently sitting in an assisted living place w/my thumb up my ass Whistling Dixie but I don’t remember the words’ #Forever #ECW”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]