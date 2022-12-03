Eric Bischoff Once Auditioned For Nationally Syndicated Entertainment Show

Manager and agent Barry Bloom has long had close ties to the world of professional wrestling, working with performers ranging from Jesse "The Body" Ventura to the late Scott Hall to Chris Jericho. Bloom appeared on this week's episode of "Talk is Jericho" and spoke on a wide range of topics, including his professional relationship with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. Part of that conversation featured a reveal that Bischoff had once auditioned to be on a prominent entertainment news show that is still running to this day.

"Eric took over [WCW in] 1993, and I thought 'Wow, this is a breath of fresh air,'" Bloom said. "He and I [had become] friendly, and I helped him actually audition for a couple of opportunities, like 'Access Hollywood.' ... My partner [Michael and I] got Eric in there. And I thought 'This guy's really talented, good-looking, and smart.' And he got very close. He was considered for things. But then, I think, once he took over ... at WCW, he focused on that."

Bischoff would go on to become a key player in the rise (and fall) of WCW as the company challenged the domination of WWE over the course of the 1990s. Though WCW would overtake its rival in ratings for over a year, it was a trajectory they couldn't maintain. Parent company Time Warner eventually shuttered the brand, only for WWE to then buy the intellectual property and tape library. However, Bischoff's name would forever be tied to professional wrestling, and he would go on to play roles in WWE, TNA, and even make several appearances for AEW in recent years.