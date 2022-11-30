Jimmy Korderas Believes WWE Tag Star 'Needs A Win Soon'

There is often a debate as to whether wins and losses even matter in professional wrestling anymore, especially since 50/50 booking has become prevalent. AEW tried to change the perception by documenting competitors' win-loss records, but it's since been played down, furthering the belief that match results don't matter. During his latest "Reffin Rant," former WWE official Jimmy Korderas weighed in on the subject by pointing out that "veterans always say it's more important to get over than go over, but at times you need to go over as well."

One wrestler Korderas believes needs to go over sooner than later is Chad Gable. Even though Gable is focused on his tag team partnership with Otis, Korderas sees him as someone who could potentially become "another Kurt Angle."

"Chad Gable is just very entertaining and is a guy that can break off and go into a singles career ... but he needs a win soon," Korderas said.

Korderas said Austin Theory's recent win at Survivor Series WarGames in which he captured the United States Championship is a "perfect example" of how going over can boost someone's standing. The victory coincided with a character change, but Korderas said the win was crucial.

"Austin Theory, he is a guy who was getting over with that Money in the Bank briefcase malfunction at the junction so to speak," Korderas said. "Everybody thought, 'Yeah but what good was it him winning the Money in the Bank briefcase if he wasn't gonna cash it in?' But then he gets that win at the pay-per-view but it was because of Bobby Lashley, but it still worked out. It was a win and he needed it."

