During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Chad Gable, the recent success he’s had, and the similarities between the two of them.

In the past, Kurt Angle has been very positive about Gable’s future, revealing that he’d love to manage Chad and Gable Steveson in a revamped version of Team Angle, and also detailing how he pitched Vince McMahon on another Team Angle with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable during his return to WWE.

The Olympic Gold Medalist continued his praise of Gable and mentioned why he believes he’s having so much success lately, but also mentioned that he’d like to see Gable get even more of a push.

“I do believe Chad Gable’s getting a better push, I wish he’d get pushed a little bit more,” Angle said. “But I do believe that he is becoming more entertaining. I do see similarities between him and myself, and I’m really proud of the kid. He’s really come out of his shell and he’s been able to show that he has the ability to be an entertainer, not just an overall wrestler but an entertainer. He’s doing it, he’s succeeding.”

The WWE Hall of Famer was also asked about not having a special WrestleMania-themed entrance throughout his legendary career and revealed what he would’ve liked that to be. Kurt Angle went in-depth on an Olympic-themed entrance he would love to do, involving over 50 former Olympians.

“I would take 50 Olympians, 25 on each side going down the ramp,” Angle said. “I would have red, white, and blue fireworks and a bunch of pyro, the Kurt Angle theme music playing, it has an Olympic theme to it anyway. Have all these lights, colored lights and everything, and just have an overall entrance. Olympic-themed, nothing else, just Kurt Angle coming down that aisle between all the Olympians, I think it would be an incredible entrance. It would be one of the best entrances of all time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]