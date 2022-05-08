WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his tag team match with AJ Styles at IMPACT Slammiversay 10 in 2012 on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, detailing winning the tag titles against Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. Throughout his illustrious Hall of Fame career, Angle has rarely been a part of a tag team, and talked about which superstars he would’ve loved to team with.

“That is really tough,” Angle said. “I would say, Shawn Michaels or Eddie Guerrero. And you know what, they were both part of really great tag teams in their careers and I would’ve loved being a part of one with those two.”

On a previous episode of the podcast, Kurt Angle mentioned how it was a missed opportunity not to have him work with American Alpha during his final run with the WWE. Angle wanted his relationship with Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to position him in a WWE Championship role and form another Team Angle stable.

During this most recent episode of the show, Angle talked again about a potential Team Angle stable, this time, mentioning Gable Steveson and The Alpha Academy.

“I know, man, I wanted to manage them and it just wasn’t in the cards, unfortunately,” Angle said, regarding the missed opportunity with American Alpha. “You know what I’d like to do? I’d like to manage the Olympians… When Gable Steveson starts his career, he and Chad Gable, that would be the new Team Angle. I would love to do that. That’s what they would be called, The Gables. You got to have Otis in there.”

Gable Steveson was last seen at WrestleMania 38, appearing at the end of the Triple Threat RAW Tag Team Championship match. The Olympic Gold Medalist went face-to-face with Chad Gable, launching him with a belly-to-belly suplex in the process and then celebrating with RK-Bro and the Street Profits afterward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]