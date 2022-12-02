Dolph Ziggler's Brother Found His Wrestling Footing In AEW

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for over 15 years and has found success in championships, pay-per-view main events, and adulation from the crowd at points during his career. Ziggler has been a sole survivor twice, won the Money in the Bank, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship six times.

Despite Ziggler finding his footing in WWE, his real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, did not find that same success while contracted by the company. While in FCW, and then subsequently in "NXT," Nemeth worked under the name Briley Pierce and found himself winning the FCW Florida Tag Team Championships alongside Brad Maddox. This would be Nemeth's biggest honor in WWE, as his last match for the company came in 2013 on an episode of "NXT" when he faced Sakamoto in a match that went to a no-contest.

Nemeth wrestled on the indies from 2013 until 2018 before seemingly taking a break from pro wrestling. In 2021, he made his return to wrestling at AEW & is still wrestling for the company today.