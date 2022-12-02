Dolph Ziggler's Brother Found His Wrestling Footing In AEW
Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for over 15 years and has found success in championships, pay-per-view main events, and adulation from the crowd at points during his career. Ziggler has been a sole survivor twice, won the Money in the Bank, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship six times.
Despite Ziggler finding his footing in WWE, his real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, did not find that same success while contracted by the company. While in FCW, and then subsequently in "NXT," Nemeth worked under the name Briley Pierce and found himself winning the FCW Florida Tag Team Championships alongside Brad Maddox. This would be Nemeth's biggest honor in WWE, as his last match for the company came in 2013 on an episode of "NXT" when he faced Sakamoto in a match that went to a no-contest.
Nemeth wrestled on the indies from 2013 until 2018 before seemingly taking a break from pro wrestling. In 2021, he made his return to wrestling at AEW & is still wrestling for the company today.
Ryan Nemeth has found a home, and on-screen friends, in AEW.
Nemeth has found his footing in AEW, albeit not as a top star in the company. At the time of writing, Nemeth has wrestled 60 matches in AEW; however, Nemeth is yet to pick up a win on "Dynamite" or "Rampage." Most of Nemeth's wins have come on AEW's Youtube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation."
While with AEW, Nemeth had formed a faction alongside Peter Avalon, Cesar Bonini, and JD Drake known as The Wingmen. The Wingmen have found very little success as a group, as they do not have a victory on either of AEW's TV shows.
Nemeth's biggest match to date was on the August 26, 2022, edition of "Rampage" — a match that saw him take on Wardlow in an attempt to defeat "Mr. Mayhem" for the TNT Championship. Unfortunately for Nemeth, he would be defeated by Wardlow after about a minute and a half of action.
Although Nemeth has not found much success in major victories while with AEW, he has found his first consistent place to wrestle since part of "NXT."