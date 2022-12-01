Tag Team Partners Who Genuinely Hated Each Other

Tag teams are a staple of any promotion, an alternative to singles competition that displays the talents of multiple teams formulating a compelling in-ring narrative. While they may be paired by the booker as a way of showcasing underutilized talent, the performers could also be in some ways connected. It's a codependent relationship with the two parties relying on one another in the ring and out. During matches, the performers are expected to complement each other's styles and make one another look good. Outside the ring, they are business partners expected to keep each other in check so they make their dates. Their public identity is engulfed in one another, meaning if one is absent from the card the other is unlikely to get booked. Some tag teams become lifelong friends because of these happenstance arrangements, bonding from spending hundreds of hours on the road together.

While they may portray themselves as in-sync in their performances, tag teams don't always see eye to eye. Backstage tensions stemming from clashes in business aspirations, personality, or past disputes can result in both wrestlers having their position be put in precarity. Sometimes, they put their differences aside to mutually-assured success, but other times their self-destruction leads to the partnership being dissolved. That's not to say all bad blood is permanent, as plenty of tag teams have put aside past differences and buried the hatchet in later years. Here are 15 pro wrestling tag teams who couldn't stand each other.