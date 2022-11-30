Mojo Rawley Describes 24/7 Title Pitch He Made To Vince McMahon

The WWE 24/7 Championship may be dead and gone, but for nearly four years, plenty of comedy — both intentional and otherwise — was had. Of the many title holders, former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley was one. And while, for most, a reign with the 24/7 Championship more or less signaled the end of a superstar's credibility, Rawley was hoping to make the most of it. So much so that he even pitched an idea to Vince McMahon in an attempt to freshen things up.

"That was fun, man. I was pretty excited about that one," Rawley said "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish." Unfortunately, this was a difficult title to make fun of, but he was hoping to take a different approach. "Everyone could feel it was getting a little stagnant," Rawley continued. "I pitched to Vince kind of making it more like the Hardcore title, making it a little more legitimate. I wanted to be the first that wasn't going to run and hide."

Rawley wanted to make the title more serious and thought introducing No Disqualification or hardcore matches would be a way to do so. If nothing else, there was hope for more locations such as casinos or supermarkets rather than the repetitive chasing of other superstars in bits and pieces throughout the show. He even went so far as to provide a list of places WWE could shoot at no cost. For a while, they made it work. "Vince loved the idea," he continued. "So we ran with that, exchanged it a few times."

