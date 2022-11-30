The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline

If it wasn't already clear, Survivor Series War Games made it official: Despite not actually being related to the legendary Anoa'i family, Sami Zayn is the newest member of The Bloodline. The story of Zayn and his complicated relationship with WWE's dominant champions, Roman Reigns and The Usos, has gotten Zayn more praise for his work than perhaps ever before, including from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who discussed his thoughts on Zayn as part of the faction in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Sami's character is so intriguing in that whole mix," Undertaker said. "It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well."

During his time with The Bloodline, Zayn has been featured in main event programs that he hadn't experienced on the main roster before, and is suddenly one of the most important characters in all of WWE programming. "Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he's never been a bigger star," Undertaker said. "This is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That's tough. But it's a new dynamic with Sami in there."

Widely considered to be one of the best things currently going in mainstream wrestling, the quality of the narrative as led to The Bloodline, who are nominally heels, receiving some of the loudest ovations from the live crowds every week. To the Undertaker, that just makes sense.

"How can you not enjoy this?" he said. "It's great storytelling."