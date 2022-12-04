Mojo Rawley Was A Big Hit His NFL Rookie Year For The Wrong Reasons

Mojo Rawley might be most known for his time in WWE as one-half of the Hype Bros and a multi-time 24/7 Champion, but before he was a professional wrestler, he was a football player. Now, he has opened up about his experiences during his rookie year.

"I was a big hit in Green Bay, but for all of the wrong reasons," Rawley said on "The Undisputed Podcast" with Bobby Fish. "First of all, Green Bay in the off-season, not the best place to be. Maybe it's different now [because] this was 2009, but there was like nothing to do there ...Green Bay would structure practices Tuesdays and Thursdays so the veterans could fly home for two days or three days. The rookies were too broke to fly home, so we were always trying to find something to do. We used to go out into Green Bay and go out partying."

Rawley played football throughout his high school and college years before he signed with the Packers in May of 2009 as a free agent, playing both the Defensive End and Nose Guard positions. He was drafted as a Defensive Line to the Arizona Cardinals the following year but traded the NFL for WWE in 2012 after suffering a calf injury.

"I don't know who the people of Green Bay thought I was, but no matter what bar we went into, every chick in there threw herself at me. Every dude in there wanted my autograph ...In the end, we had an offensive guard named Daryn Colledge who was an incredible player. I think they thought I was him."

