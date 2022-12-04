Freddie Prinze Jr. Wonders If WWE Piped In Crowd Noise For Survivor Series Match

Survivor Series WarGames has come and gone, and while the event was met with record-breaking numbers, some questions remain. However, those questions aren't just specific to the results and potential storylines themselves. One match, in particular, has former WWE writer and producer, Freddie Prinze Jr., wondering whether or not WWE piped in some of their own crowd noise. Weirdly enough, this match in question happened to have a very personal story behind it. However, he believes this one didn't need to be on the WarGames card in the first place, and that it didn't quite hit the highs fans were maybe expecting.

"Finn Bálor versus AJ Styles was sort of in the middle for me," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "This felt like a match that could've just been on Monday Night Raw."

Outside of that, Prinze has noticed recently that the crowd reactions in terms of noise aren't quite matching up to what he's seeing as a viewer. While he notices the people watching, he's not hearing the crowd pops that are supposedly happening — which led to him criticizing a couple of things about Survivor Series and their weekly shows as well. "I don't know what WWE's doing," he continued. "I heard they muted Sasha Banks chants during the first match, but who cares? Let these moments happen. I think they're pumping in fake crowd noise, which is just beneath you guys. You're the top show."

While Prinze understands that you're not always going to get the reactions you want, he believes it's far more important to present your product honestly.

