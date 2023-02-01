How Goldberg Hurt Fellow WWE HOFer Booker T's First Reign As World Champion
WCW's Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 2000 is best remembered for two things — the political backstage headbutting between "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan and WCW writer Vince Russo that spilled out in front of a live audience, and Booker T defeating Jeff Jarrett in an impromptu main event to become the WCW World Heavyweight Champion for the first time.
On the July 24, 2000, episode of "WCW Monday Nitro," a few weeks after winning the world title, Booker T came face-to-face with Goldberg. Tensions had been building between the two since Booker said Goldberg "was a mark for himself and a mark for the business" in his celebration promo during the July 10 episode of "Nitro." Despite being Russo's "hired gun" heel, Goldberg was still getting babyface cheers and chants from the WCW crowds, who didn't want to boo him.
Goldberg reminded Booker of his promise to be a fighting champion and challenged the new champ. Not one to back down from a challenge, Booker said, "If you want it, you got it." This brought out WCW Commissioner Ernest "The Cat" Miller, who remind everyone he was the boss and they work for him. Miller said he was going to let the fans decide who Booker would face that night — which prompted a loud "Goldberg" chant from the Cleveland crowd — via a 10-man poll that would be on WCW.com for one hour.
Goldberg and Booker T collide on WCW Monday Nitro
Through record-breaking traffic, the fans voted for Sting, who came out with a ski mask over his face in his first appearance since being set on fire by Vampiro in a Human Torch match at The Great American Bash in 2000, which some regard as a questionable moment in Sting's career. However, Sting would not make it to the ring as he was attacked on the entrance ramp by an angry Goldberg.
In the ring, Goldberg said, "They always said 'To be the man, you got to beat the man.' Even though you've got that belt, boy, I'm still the man. So come out here so I can beat your a**!" Booker T hit the ring and Goldberg quickly took control with a devastating lariat and overhead press powerslam. On the outside, Goldberg threw Booker into the ring steps, which busted the champion open. Back in the ring, Goldberg applied a modified cross armbar to Booker, who got to the ropes to break the hold.
Concerned for Booker's well-being, the referee checked on Booker, whose forehead was crimson red. As Booker refused to quit, Stevie Ray came ringside and threw in the towel, but Goldberg caught the towel, wiped his body, and threw it back before the referee could turn around. Suddenly, Ernest Miller came to the ring to inform Goldberg the match was over. "You get the win, Goldberg. It's over but I cannot give you the title because he didn't quit and it wasn't a 1-2-3. But it's over Goldberg." Miller's explanation received loud boos from the crowd.
The match gets restarted
Once back from a commercial break, Booker T stormed into Ernest Miller's office, threw the championship on his desk, and demanded the match be restarted. Booker threatened to walk out of the company if his demand wasn't granted.
Despite the pleas of Miller and Stevie Ray, who told Booker he was hurt and to save the match for another day, Booker convinced Miller to restart the match with the stipulation of "anything goes." After unsuccessfully talking his brother out of the match, Stevie Ray went to Goldberg and asked him to let this thing go. Goldberg didn't take kindly to the request and threw Stevie Ray through a glass window.
With five minutes left in the broadcast, Goldberg made his entrance for the restart of the match but was attacked by Booker on the aisle. Despite a valiant effort by Booker, Goldberg overpowered him and seized control with a scoop powerslam. With the champion on the mat, Goldberg ripped off the bandage from Booker's forehead and targeted the open wound.
The crowd sours on the finish
As Goldberg continued his ground-and-pound, Jeff Jarrett came out and hit Goldberg in the back with a chair. "Well if you're Jarrett, you'd rather face Booker T than Goldberg at New Blood Rising," said Tony Schiavone on commentary. The chair shot had no effect on Goldberg, who speared Jarrett into the mat seconds later, which got a loud pop from the crowd.
Once Goldberg turned around, Ernest Miller hit him with the spinning Feliner kick. With Miller trash-talking him, Goldberg got up and dropped Miller with one punch. Booker T finally made it to his feet and hit a jumping Harlem Sidekick that knocked Goldberg down. Booker waited for and caught a charging Goldberg in the Book End and got the win which got a mixed reaction from the crowd.
As Scott Hudson exclaimed on commentary that Booker T is the "real deal," Goldberg got up and speared Booker, which popped the crowd, and followed it up with the Jackhammer, which may have diminished Booker T's win. Goldberg had even kicked out after the third count, which could've taken the sheen off Booker T's huge victory.
That was the last time the two faced each other in a singles match in WCW. Booker T's reign ended in August 2000 when Kevin Nash beat him, but he won back the title a few weeks later, only to lose to Vince Russo. Almost two decades after their match on "Nitro," Booker T joked that he would be willing to face Goldberg once again at the Greatest Royal Rumble show in 2018.