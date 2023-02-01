How Goldberg Hurt Fellow WWE HOFer Booker T's First Reign As World Champion

WCW's Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 2000 is best remembered for two things — the political backstage headbutting between "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan and WCW writer Vince Russo that spilled out in front of a live audience, and Booker T defeating Jeff Jarrett in an impromptu main event to become the WCW World Heavyweight Champion for the first time.

On the July 24, 2000, episode of "WCW Monday Nitro," a few weeks after winning the world title, Booker T came face-to-face with Goldberg. Tensions had been building between the two since Booker said Goldberg "was a mark for himself and a mark for the business" in his celebration promo during the July 10 episode of "Nitro." Despite being Russo's "hired gun" heel, Goldberg was still getting babyface cheers and chants from the WCW crowds, who didn't want to boo him.

Goldberg reminded Booker of his promise to be a fighting champion and challenged the new champ. Not one to back down from a challenge, Booker said, "If you want it, you got it." This brought out WCW Commissioner Ernest "The Cat" Miller, who remind everyone he was the boss and they work for him. Miller said he was going to let the fans decide who Booker would face that night — which prompted a loud "Goldberg" chant from the Cleveland crowd — via a 10-man poll that would be on WCW.com for one hour.