The Story Behind The White Thunder Nickname Scott Steiner Briefly Used In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has had one of the most prolific careers of any professional wrestler, finding success in WCW, WWE, and TNA/Impact Wrestling while carrying multiple world championships over the years. When he made a return to WCW in the mid-90s, Steiner was looking to differentiate himself from his past gimmicks and stand out among the crowded roster. He most notably did this by attacking his brother and joining the NWO during Superbrawl 8, but the biggest change was in attitude and aesthetic.

Steiner showed up the next night on "WCW Nitro" with his hair and goatee dyed platinum blonde and massive muscles on full display. This was the culmination of an ongoing visual transformation for Steiner, who had previously cut his long hair short, and greatly added to his already impressive physique. It was a far cry from the look fans had become accustomed to for Steiner, who previously wore a collegiate wrestling singlet and head protector to the ring.

To accompany his new look and personality, Steiner claimed the nickname "White Thunder," in reference to his all-white singlet and hair, as well as "Superstar" to pay homage to legendary heel "Superstar" Billy Graham. According to an entry in 2007's The Wrestlecrap Book of Lists! By R. D. Reynolds, the title "White Thunder" began causing a slew of issues for the brand as fans were contacting WCW's parent company AOL Time Warner with complaints that the nickname was connected to white supremacy. Naturally, Steiner was directed to drop the name and rework the character to something more universally appropriate.